Traditionally, summer means day camps and overnight camping fun for youth across the state of Florida.
This summer, our traditional camps have been replaced with creative and adaptive virtual summer programs that include a wide variety of topics. These amazing camp opportunities are open to all Florida youth, ages 5-18, and past 4-H membership is not required to register. Camp registration is free, but some camps have limited space, so register today!
Sample topics of the summer camps include: robotics, dairy summer fun, culinary arts, entomology (insects!), sew much fun!, roller coasters (STEM), poultry club, water conservation, workforce prep, graphic design, bee keeping, astronomy, Florida wildlife, tailgate grilling and many more topics to choose from.
Florida 4-H Adventures provides a detailed list of camp options by age group with camp descriptions, dates offered and easy registration information. Find a camp that fits your child’s interests.
How do I register my child/grandchild?
First, read about the camps on the website. Next, select the registration link and enter the camper’s information. Last, select the camp(s) that your youth would like to participate in. After your registration has been received, you will receive an email confirmation with the link for the virtual camp connection and a supplies list. The camps are designed to be accessible with internet access and the use of a tablet, computer or smartphone.
For more information
Website for camp description and registration: http://florida4h.org/programsandevents_/4-h-adventures/
Contact Beth Kerr, 4-H/FCS Extension Agent for Hamilton County at 386-792-1276 or through email at makerr@ufl.edu.
Beth Kerr serves Hamilton County as the UF/IFAS4-H and Family & Consumer Science Agent. UF/IFAS Hamilton County Extension Office is an equal opportunity institution.
