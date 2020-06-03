LIVE OAK — The 8th annual Gary Edwards Leadership Day will be held Thursday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a community drive-through food distribution in partnership with the Florida Gateway Food Bank.
The food distribution will take place at the Exhibition Hall #1 at the Suwannee County fairgrounds behind the Suwannee County Coliseum. The food giveaway is a drive-through event only. No walk-ups will be allowed. There will be 15 pounds of food available up to 1,000 families while supplies last.
The entrance to the distribution will be from Goldkist Blvd. off of U.S. Hwy. 90 west and then through the fairgrounds to the exhibition hall. People will stay in their vehicles and unlock their trunks. Food will be loaded in their trunks before they exit on the other side of the Coliseum.
Information about the U.S. Census will also be distributed and the Florida Department of Health - Suwannee County will have COVID-19 coronavirus testing available for those at the distribution as well.
The Gary Edwards Foundation was started by twin brothers, Sherman and Sherwin Riley. The mission of the Gary Edwards Foundation is to support the needs of students and families in the areas of health and wellness, education, and personal development. Edwards played an instrumental role in the Riley twin brothers life as he was their little league baseball coach and middle school resource officer.
“We love our hometown we grew up in and what a better what to honor Gary by giving back to our community that we grew up in,” said Sherman Riley.
To find out more about the Gary Edwards Foundation and past Gary Edwards Leadership Day events please visit www.garyedwardsday.com.
If you would like to volunteer for the event please visit www.garyedwardsday.com and click the link to volunteer.
