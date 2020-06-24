LAKE CITY — Anybody can design a new Smokey Bear bumper sticker.
The Florida Forest Service is hosting a bumper sticker design contest through Sept. 30 featuring Smokey Bear, urging artists to use their skills to send a message to their community about preventing devastating wildfires.
The winning bumper sticker, along with the top 90 submissions, will be used as a collage in a Florida Forest Service calendar. The calendar will also include information about wildfire prevention week, special individual wildfire days, and Smokey Bear’s birthday.
The bumper stickers must be 11.5 inches by 3 inches in size and contain a wildfire prevention message dealing with human-caused fires.
The Forest Service said examples could include escaped yard trash, escaped pile burn, fire caused by equipment or playing with fire. More topics are available at www.smokeybear.com or www.smokeybearlive.org.
The designs cannot contain any profanity, sexual, racial or any other type of inappropriate words, phrases or imagery. Any inappropriate words, phrases or imagery will automatically disqualify the submission, the Forest Service said. The designs also cannot contain the Florida Forest Service Shield.
The contest will be divided into three age groups: 10 years old and younger, 11 through 18 and 19 years old and older. The submissions should include the artist’s name, age group and address.
There are three ways to enter the contest. Artwork can be emailed to BumperStickerSuwannee@fdacs.gov; mailed to Florida Forest Service, 137 SE Forestry Circle, Lake City, Florida, 32025; or dropped off at the Suwannee Forestry Center’s district office in Lake City, off of U.S. Hwy. 90 just west of the Lake City Airport.
