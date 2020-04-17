LIVE OAK — Fresh food will be available for those that need it next week in Suwannee County.
A Farm Share food distribution is planned for Wednesday at the Exhibition Hall 1 at the Suwannee County Fairgrounds behind the Suwannee County Coliseum. The food giveaway will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is a drive-through event only. No walk-ups will be allowed.
“There is a need and I had the opportunity to help the community,” event coordinator Monica Ford-Davis said. “That’s where it blossomed.”
Ford-Davis said someone told her they were doing a Farm Share and when she asked what it was, she soon realized it was a program that was needed in Live Oak as well.
Started in 1991, Farm Share distributes foods including fresh fruits and vegetables to residents across the state at events like the one here. Ford-Davis said a recent Farm Share in Jacksonville fed 2,000 people, while one in Quincy had food for 700.
When she asked what they would be bringing here, she was told, “whatever we have in the warehouse.”
During the event, Ford-Davis said people will drive in to the fairgrounds to the exhibition hall where they will stay in the vehicles and unlock their trunks. The food will then be loaded in their trunks before they exit on the other side of the Coliseum. Information about the U.S. Census will also be included in the distribution.
“Just trying to help the community, and kids,” she said.
Sponsoring the event with Ford-Davis are Clyde Fleming, the District 2 commissioner on the Suwannee County Board of County Commissioners, and the African American Development Council President Yvonne Scott.
The Coliseum and fairgrounds are located at 1302 11th St. SW in Live Oak.
