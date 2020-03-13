The annual Father-Daughter Dance is this Saturday, March 14, from 7–9 p.m. at the Ernest Courtoy Civic Center in Jasper, Florida.
The dance is sponsored by Hamilton County 4-H and provides fathers, stepdads, uncles and grandfathers the opportunity to spend the evening with their daughters enjoying music, fellowship and fun. Dust off your shoes, put on your best smile and let’s move! Light refreshments will be served.
Tickets can be purchased in advance at the UF/IFAS Extension Office in Jasper, Florida, or at the dance on Saturday. The tickets are $20 per couple and $5 for each additional daughter. There is a $5 discount for advance purchases.
Proceeds will benefit Hamilton County 4-H. To purchase tickets in advance, visit the Extension Office, located at 1143 U.S. Hwy. 41 NW, Jasper, Florida. For more information, please contact the UF/IFAS Extension Hamilton County Office at 386-792-1276.
Beth Kerr is the 4-H/FCS Agent at the UF/IFAS Hamilton County Extension Office, an equal opportunity institution.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.