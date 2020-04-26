It is a fact that fact and truth have always been synonymous. What’s real, or reality, is said to be true to fact, or correspond to true truth.
It is also a fact that a lie and truth have never been synonymous. What’s real, or reality cannot be honestly explained with a lie.
Men are seeking for truth, for what’s true to reality. They’re looking for the truth that explains reality truthfully. They’re looking for truth in order to have a reference point, a guide that they can live true to, and have a sense of loyalty, devotion, that gives them meaning and purpose in life.
Truth comes in just two versions. There’s subjective truth and objective truth. Which one a person accepts and follows will determine their eternal destiny.
Subjective truth is truth that is determined by oneself, “of, relating to, or arising from oneself or mind.” Subjective is synonymous with what’s imaginative. One’s personal perception of reality, (subjectivism, pragmatism). Subjective truth is not true truth because it will contradict itself and does not correspond with reality.
Objective truth is truth that isn’t determined by oneself, but “relating to what’s exterior to oneself or mind.” Objective is synonymous with what’s real. Objective truth is true truth because it is true to itself and corresponds with reality.
Subjective denotes that which refers to the thinker, and objective, that which refers to the thing thought of.
When subjective truth is followed, self decides what is right in every situation. This is called situation ethics, where everyone does that which is right in their own eyes (Judges 17:6, 21:25).
When objective truth, which is God’s Word, is followed, God decides what is right in every situation. This is called Christian ethics, when one does that which is right in God’s sight.
There’s nothing greater than truth if it is True Truth.
Jesus called Himself “the truth” (John 14:6) and the Bible “truth” (John 17:17). He called Himself “true” when comparing Himself with the false and when declaring that He lined up with the truth of prophesy. Had Jesus labeled Himself and the Bible as “true,” then He would be saying they were less than some greater standard of truth that when judged by it they would be found true.
Since Jesus’ claim that He and the Bible are truth is true, then truth originated with God, and men aren’t true until they’re using Him and the Bible as a reference point for all they say and do. Since Jesus’ claim that He and the Bible are truth is true then He and the Bible explain reality truthfully, and they are the standards by which we should judge all things today to see if they’re true, and they will be the ultimate judges, in judging all things to see if they’re true. And truth only approves and accepts that which is true.
Subjective truth is truth that’s decided by a sinful heart, and will never be right or lead to true righteousness.
Objective truth is truth that’s decided by a thrice holy God, and will always be right, and will lead to true righteousness, the righteousness of God.
James H. Cagle lives in Ray City, Ga., and is a former Hamilton County resident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.