The Bible says, “Ye shall not make any cuttings in your flesh for the dead, nor print and marks upon you: I am the LORD” (Leviticus 19:28 KJV).
Tattooing is “to produce a permanent design on (the skin) by searing it or by puncturing a design on it and filling the punctures with indelible ink.”
Tattooing, the putting of unremovable marks on the body is nothing new. According to our text it was done by the pagans in very ancient times. Tattoos have been found on ancient mummies. In the 1500's tattooing was a highly-developed art in Japan. Some South American Indians are to this day tattooed to show their social status.
Tattooing was and is practiced by the Polynesian. “Tattoo” is Tahitian (tatau mark), and was introduced in our world by Captain Cook (1728-1779).
The first tattoo shop was opened in 1846 by Martin Hildebrandt in New York City. The first electric tattooing machine was employed by Samuel F. O’Reilly in 1875 in New York. The electric tattoos were called “tattaugraphs.” The first “tattooed man” was James F. O’Connell, who was put on an exhibition in New York City on October 21, 1849.
Jews in concentration camps had numbers tattooed on them by the Nazis.
The tattooing forbidden of Israel by the Lord was forbidden because it was done by the heathen as part of their occult idolatrous worship of false gods.
Cutting and marking the flesh was part of an idolatrous rite. The cutting of the hair and beard and the cutting and marking of the flesh by the living were done in an attempt to make themselves unrecognizable by the dead spirits that they thought would come back and hurt them. Israel was forbidden to mark their flesh with these tattoos because it would be an occult mark of apostasy that once they were made, could not be removed.
People want to be drawn on. Some have allowed themselves to be drawn all over and have become a walking art gallery. Some, a roll of written script, of names, of quotes, of curses, or blessings. Some have sculptured their body and had their nose and ears removed and then had their face tattooed to look like death.
Let’s not forget that tattooing originated with the occult. And I believe there is still some devilment behind it.
If a person is incapable of articulating their feelings and ideals, they can turn to tattooing and use “body language” to publicize their feelings. They then go through life hoping they are being properly read.
Language arts use to mean the proper use of words and punctuation, and the proper composition or crafting of sentences and paragraphs. Tattooing has given language arts a whole new meaning.
The tattooing craze we see in our culture today is not a good sign that our society is ascending to better means of communication, but rather a bad sign that we are descending to a worse means of communicating.
As the idolaters did in ancient times, we today use tattooing to hide our true identity and give us a false identity. Tattooing is just a cover up to hide our emptiness. We’re like a portfolio with nothing in it but a cover letter.
Could there be any connection between the rise of immorality, the growing craze of tattooing, and a growing interest in the occult?
James H. Cagle lives in Ray City, Ga., and is a former Hamilton County resident.
