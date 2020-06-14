The Bible says, “Thou wilt keep him in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on thee: because he trusteth in thee,” (Isaiah 26:3 KJV).
Heaven is a place of perfect rest and peace because God rules there and because the saints who live there no longer have their sinful nature and so are incapable of committing sin and being rebellious, unruly and displeasing to God. Every being there has their personality and is able to express their feelings and thought and opinion, but because holiness rules in the hearts of everyone, there is no will or inclination to disobey God and sin and disrupt the peace of Heaven.
In Hell there is no peace because the wicked rejected Jesus Christ Who is the Prince of Peace (Isaiah 57:20-21).
According to the Bible, we can know and enjoy the peace that comes from God, now in this wicked, sin-cursed, Christ-rejecting world, amidst all the chaos, violence, civil unrest, political wrangling and economic uncertainty.
God’s peace is given to us conditionally. When nations cease their fighting, they draw up the conditions for peace. Even so we can enjoy God’s peace when we meet the conditions.
The first condition for peace is to cease being the enemy of God (Romans 5:10) and instead put our faith and trust in Him and know the salvation, forgiveness, redemption and peace that come through Jesus Christ (Acts 10:36; Romans 5:1; Ephesians 2:14-15). Peace is the fruit, the result of our regeneration, renewal, restoration and reconciliation with God.
Another condition for peace is trust in God amid all the worlds’ unrest. Instead of focusing on all the unrest we focus on God and trust Him fully and completely (Isaiah 26:3). While trouble rules the world, peace can rule in our hearts.
Still another condition for peace is such a love for the Word of God that we read and meditate in it and come to where we do trust God, and then nothing will “offend” us — “Great peace have they which love thy law: and nothing shall offend them” (Psalms 119:165). When we love the Word of God, we will obey it and walk in the way of peace without stumbling.
Jesus said, “Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid” (John 14: 27). Since Jesus is God, then the peace He gives is the peace of God. When His peace rules in our hearts, we will not be troubled or afraid when trouble and fear are on every side. Our confidence will be in God’s power and control.
God’s peace is not just a felling of tranquility and safety, but a sense of wholeness, completeness, and well-being, amidst a crowd that is experiences none of those (Psalms 3:1-6, 56:3, 11; Psalms 91).
David spoke in Psalm 144:11-15, of how happy and peaceful a nation could be, how prosperous and successful it could be when it made God their Lord — “Happy is that people, that is in such a case: yea, happy is that people, whose God is the Lord” (Psalms 144:15).
If we do not have God’s peace, it’s because we have not met the conditions for His peace.
Thank God for His peace. How does one live without it?
James H. Cagle lives in Ray City, Ga., and is a former Hamilton County resident. He can be reached at pastorjameshcagle@yahoo.com.
