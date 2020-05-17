The Bible says, “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God” (John 1:1).
The power of the word is the primary power God has used through the centuries to make Himself known to the world.
Words are the medium we use to communicate to others our private thoughts. Unger says, “Words are the vehicle for revealing the thoughts and intents of the mind to others.”
A word is a visible or comprehensible expression of an invisible mind. A word is given intentionally as a revelation of a mind to take the relevance of that mind and make it relevant to another mind.
The Bible teaches that “the heaven and the earth” and everything in them, were spoken into existence by God (Genesis 1). God used words and with them took nothing and made something. God was the Cause, but words were the means or medium that in effect brought everything into existence. God used words to describe the images of His mind of how He wanted things to be and in their perfect likeness spoke them into existence in the physical realm. Everything preexisted in the mind of God before He created anything.
Though all creation is not today as it was originally because of the curse of sin, the Psalmist says it still speaks of its Creator. “The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament sheweth his handiwork. Day unto day uttereth speech, and night unto night sheweth knowledge (intelligent design). There is no speech nor language, where their voice is not heard” (Psalms 19:1-3).
All the sights and sounds of creation have been translated into the language of the natural sciences that uses words, if the scientist is a creationist, that point to our Creator.
Creation is a book of God’s works. The Bible is a book of God’s word. Creation, the book of God’s works, as a medium of revelation from God was not sufficient for man’s religious needs. Creation revealed to man God, but did not reveal God as a Savior. The Bible reveals man as sinner and God as Savior. Creation reveals God’s order. The Bible reveals God’s character.
The Bible came into existence because God spoke in order to reveal Himself to man (Hebrews 1:1). God’s revelation of Himself produced the Bible. The Bible is a written revelation of God’s will for mankind (Psalms 19:7-11).
Jesus, the eternal, only begotten Son of God became the Living Word in His incarnation. He was the perfect visible, human expression or image of the invisible God (2 Corinthians 4:4; Colossians 1:15; Hebrews 1:3). With the written word, words were used to create mental images in the reader of what God was like. This mental imaging could be flawed by the readers sinful nature and the influence of a sinful environment. But with Jesus, The Living Word, man had a perfect medium of revelation from God (John 14:9; 1 John 1:1-3). Those who repent and put their faith in Jesus Christ become epistles of Christ, read of all men (2 Corinthians 3:3).
Preachers are to first get and then give a word from the Lord. Their resources are creation, the book of God’s works, the Bible, the book of God’s word, and Jesus, The Living Word of God. They are to preach the whole counsel of God.
James H. Cagle lives in Ray City, Ga., and is a former Hamilton County resident.
