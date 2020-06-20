"It is easier for a father to have children than for children to have a real father."
– Pope John XXIII
My article won’t be a long one this week. I am thinking about the approaching Father’s Day holiday. It is never an easy one for me. My Daddy has been gone now for 27 years, but there’s not a day that passes I don’t miss him. I think of him at least once, and many times more than once a day. Most people have one daddy. I was fortunate to have Daddy and a “spare” in my Daddy’s brother, my Uncle Warren. He was wonderful to Jerry Lawrence and me and was so much a part of our lives. He was at the house or the farm each day, and he and my father had a relationship that was an entity unto itself.
Today’s world has many challenges and many opportunities. One of the major challenges I see is that so many children and young people in our nation didn’t have the anchor of a strong father figure. My Daddy for many years was not church-going nor did he wear religion on his sleeve. Unlike many, he was not so heavenly minded that he couldn’t do a lot of earthly good. Some folks are that way. No judgments, but they can sing, quote scripture and each time the church doors are opened they are present, but see what they will do for a neighbor or a family member in need or “putting themselves out” to help someone in crisis. You sometimes find that having religion and having a true and contrite Christian heart are two entirely different matters.
Later in life, Daddy, always a social person, did join the First Baptist Church in White Springs, and he truly enjoyed it. He enjoyed all of it, and he especially loved people. He always did. He could tell a joke, a wonderful story, and could make me laugh when I needed it most. Of all I miss about him, I miss that humor and wit as much as anything. I could depend on it, and he never let me down in that or any other area.
He backed Mama up all the years she was taking us to church and Sunday school even when we didn’t want to go. And here, I get to a point, today, folks are concerned about scholastic achievement, being great at sports, and anything and everything, but they are often least concern about their child having a spiritual anchor. We all need one. There have been times I didn’t drop my anchor for a long time, but I had one, and it was fostered by a father and a mother. I am thankful for that, because when you hit the swift currents of life, and trust me, rich, poor, beautiful or homely, we all hit them. At that time, faith isn’t just something, it’s everything.
I won’t proselyte and suggest what you need in regards to your faith. I would suggest to you if you are dormant in the area of faith, seek for it, and when you find it, hold on to it and don’t let go.
Daddy never threw us in a pool or a river and said “swim.” He worked with us and supported us until we could do it on our own.
As I write this article my mind goes to many wonderful fathers of friends. I see their faces, and I remember them well. They were not just ATM’s to their children, and they weren’t there just some of the time. They rarely missed a child’s game, or school play, and they made arrangements for what was important to them. Their children were not an afterthought. Their children were a priority, and they didn’t work to make the child a carbon copy of them or live their life through the child. I have seen a lot of that. “I was not outstanding at sports, but I am going to force my child to be, like it or not. I wasn’t Miss Magnolia Festival, but my daughter is going to be.” No judgments, but many times with that, I have witnessed mad parents and frustrated children. Parents do best when they love their children for what they are, and accept them for what they are. I don’t mean without boundaries, but children will usually, with loving parental guidance, find their own interests and their own way.
My paternal grandmother, the late Mary Emma Joyner Bullard, once told me, “Honey, most of the time people find a way to do just what they want to do.” I asked her about those folks who claimed they didn’t go to church, because it was full of hypocrites. She smiled and said: “Honey when they wake up in the morning, they are seeing that same mask of the hypocrite in the mirror. They encounter hypocrisy at the work place, at the bars, at the race track, on the street. The reason they don’t want to go is they don’t want to go, bottom line, and if they have children, the children are the ones who suffer, because one day, someone will come along, and it won’t be Daddy or Mama, it may be a teacher, it may be a professor, and they will impress that child and suggest what they should believe, and they’ll buy it, because they have no faith to anchor them from home. The first and primary teacher a child has is their parents.” My Mama said “I don’t buy that it takes a village to raise a child. I didn’t want to turn mine over to the village, your Daddy and I raised you for better or worse. The village supported, but neither they nor the school raised my children!!”
Mama was a lot of our family glue, but Daddy was the anchor or our lives. We knew just how far to push, and when he raised that eyebrow and said “Do it because I said so.” That was the end of the conversation unless you wanted a more painful and memorable lesson. I rarely took that option. I was a slower learner than my younger brother, it took me three of those lessons from Daddy. Jerry Lawrence received one or two. You knew you had received a learning experience if he ever removed that belt.
We loved him. We respected him. He was “Daddy,” but he wasn’t there for a popularity contest. He was there to parent, and that’s not an easy job for anyone.
To all the those men out there who are true “Daddy’s” not just fathers, but really are wonderful fathers, Happy Father’s Day to you. Happy Heavenly Father’s Day to my Dad and my paternal Uncle, Wade and Warren Bullard. I do miss you, and I will never, ever stop loving you.
