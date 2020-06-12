“People will walk in and walk out of your life, but the one whose footstep made a long lasting impression is the one you should never allow to walk out.” ― Michael Bassey Johnson
Some folks have faulty memories. I don’t. I am blessed in that respect. While we are in the midst of upheaval in the nation now, I want, just for the space of a few words, to look back a half century.
Now, lots of folks question why cultural change is so very, very slow. Consider this, the United States of America as a sovereign nation is not even 250 years of age. It is a very young nation when compared to those cradles of antiquity like ancient Rome, Greece and Egypt. Now don’t make any mistake about it, I can’t remember that far back, but what I can remember is the year South Hamilton Elementary School fully desegregated and that was school year 1970-71. That was the year, all African American Carver Elementary School, formerly Carver High School, closed and all students, African American and white, were enrolled together at now closed and then, predominantly white, South Hamilton Elementary School, grades K-8.
Some clear memories I have of that first year of desegregation. First, all our teachers and administrators worked very hard to insure a smooth transition. I don’t recall a lot of trouble, but I do recall tension. There was a fear of the “unknown,” and there always is. Even though the two races worked with each other on farms, at, then-Occidental Chemical Company, and in various other settings, educational settings were still operating under the “separate but equal” law of the United States Supreme Court, even though that had been stricken down by Brown v. Board of Education in 1954. There was a language in the Brown decision that stated the states where “separate but equal” was in “full effect” should proceed with all “deliberate speed” to desegregate. That “with all deliberate speed” language was broadly interpreted and finally the Title IX article of the Civil Rights Act forced the “all deliberate speed” to be implemented in full by school year 1970 or those states would lose all federal funding.
Half a century, 50 years, seems like a long time doesn’t it? However, in the course of history, 50 years is not that long at all. Cultural change is much slower than legislative change. Legislatively the schools desegregated, but culturally, society did not change dramatically, at least on the surface. There was much more that occurred than just having the same teachers, the same textbooks, and sharing the same educational facilities.
Many of us came to know and understand that people, despite race, were much more alike than unalike and humor, laughter, pain, studying for tests, and complaining about assignments were universal.
Many members of that faculty are no longer with us, I write this in memory of them and their efforts: the late Mr. Hal M. Worth, longtime principal of South Hamilton Elementary; the late Mr. E.W. Graham, Sr., longtime principal of the Carver School; the late Miss Virginia Bell, and the late Mrs. Sadie Williams Turner, the late Mrs. Sallie M. Hunter Reddick, the late Mrs. Rosa Jefferson Roundtree, the late Jimmie Crawford-Jacobs, the late Miss Mildred Shiver, the late Mr. Clayton D. McDuffie, the late Mr. “Coach” Charlie Harrison. These individuals were part of the professional staff that first year of racial desegregation. Of the para-professional staff: a number are still living: Mrs. Irene T. Morgan, Mrs. Rheba Lee, Mrs. Laverna Shaw, Mrs. Barbara Edwards, Mrs. Linda Erixton. The cafeteria staff that first year, the late Mrs. Margie Erixton, the late Mrs. Edna Christie, the late Mrs. Nettie Stormant, the late Mrs. Margaret Johnson. There were other staff members and I may have overlooked some, and if I did, I apologize.
Of those who are living of the professional staff, I single out Mrs. Dorothy L. Bryant, who taught seventh- and eighth-grade English and Language Arts and so much more. She organized our classroom plays, encouraged us to read and recite. She coordinated our graduation for eighth grade. She dressed beautifully. She was, and shall always be in my mind, a beautiful professional. She, along with all the other staff members at our small school, went about the everyday task of teaching children. I know now. I didn’t know then that they purposely allowed us to present more plays, interact more on field trips, and the following year in my eighth grade year was the first year of sports at South Hamilton. Our student body chose our school colors, red and white, and mascot, the Red Devils. We had a basketball and football team, and we had a good time. We didn’t win each game, but we enjoyed the team spirit.
Eighth grade graduation came for my class in the late spring of 1972. There were about 40 of us, and we went our own separate ways. Out of that class, I can name some who are no longer with us, Elvira Udell Williams, Aletha Cooks Webb, Sylvia Brown Scippio, Kenneth Hutcherson, Ceola Hutcherson, Larry Johnson.
Most of us who are living are approaching retirement years now. It won’t be long until if there is any social security left we can collect it. Some things in our nation have progressed, technology being one of the major advances, and there have been medical advances, and some social advances, too. There are things that have regressed too. We no longer have our school due to declining student population and an economy not conducive to fostering young families in Hamilton County, as well as a philosophy by the boards of education at the state and local levels that buildings and facilities are worth more than children attending schools in their own communities.
I hope for those of us who were in attendance at that small school in a small corner of the world on the banks of the Suwannee that we never lose the sense of closeness and the spirit of fun we shared. I hope, too, we keep in our hearts a spirit of cooperation and one of peaceful transition. While so much of the world around us at time was in turmoil, we went about our daily lives with educators who set good examples for us and with parents and grandparents who “raised” their children to believe that what the nation owed you was an opportunity if you were willing to work for it. Most of us did. We were taken to church, we respected our teachers and our parents, and the parents “backed up” the school and supported it. It wasn’t perfect, but it was pretty phenomenal. It wasn’t New York City, and it wasn’t Washington, D.C., and it wasn’t Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, but we did learn to write in cursive, read relatively well, and we could name for you the branches of our government and why the existed. We did all this without computers or cell phones, and we had respect for each other.
It’s one thing to love your neighbor but do you respect your neighbor. Think about that one. Oh, and we were taught that if you don’t learn history and learn it well, you might repeat some of the mistakes of the past. You can’t erase history by tearing down statues or “making believe” it didn’t happen. If you don’t believe it, make a trip to Germany. The concentration camps are still right there as reminders. We all need reminders good, bad, and in-between. Destroying something because it attacks your sensibilities could be, could be, very dangerous. As Virgie Cone once stated in her column: “Think about It.”
We altered the lyrics of “Oh Danny Boy” for our class song of 1972, and we sang it with gusto:
“The Time has come,
For Closing Books and Leaving,
Leaving behind some memories of the past,
But as we leave,
The past will always linger,
South Hamilton, South Hamilton, we love you so.”
And so many of us will always love the times we spent there.
From the Eight Mile Still on the Woodpecker Route north of White Springs, wishing you a day filled with joy, peace, and, above all, lots of love and laughter.
