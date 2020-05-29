There was a little rhyme used in a television commercial when I was a child and it went something like this:
“Tomatoes, potatoes, okra and peas,
Your Mother says you ought to eat a lot of these.”
Several of my friends who post photos on social network have posted photos of the bounties of their vegetable gardens. I have been privileged to view photos of beautiful cucumbers, squash, “roasting ears” of sweet corn and a few tomatoes.
Being raised on a farm, there is something about the sight of these photos that brings joy to me.
As Memorial Day was a time of remembrance for the many who gave their lives on Freedom’s Altar so that we can live in the “Land of the Free,” “Because of the Brave,” there were many thoughts and memories that crossed my mind over the past week.
The reverie culminated with a phone call on Sunday evening from a 904 area code, but the rest of the number was unrecognizable. However, I answered.
It was from someone I have not seen in several years, but who is a friend and shall always be a friend, Roland Cheshire.
Roland is not a well man physically, but his memories are clear, and his mind is “sharp” as a tack. He wanted to talk, and I allowed him to talk, as he recounted a reverie of memories of growing up in, and around, White Springs, Florida, that went back to his birth.
The day he was born in the early 1940’s, his paternal aunt, went out to the Woodpecker Route and waved down a truck driven my paternal uncle, Warren Bullard, as he was driving to the farm. The story went that Uncle Warren drove and retrieved the late Mrs. Gertrude Cannon, an African American midwife who lived on the farm of my maternal grandparents, and she brought Roland into the world. She delivered many children in this area, “the bend of the river” during her life.
As he recounted the big fields of flue cured tobacco grown at that time by my paternal uncle and Daddy, the late Warren and Wade Bullard, and with whom he worked in those fields, as he put it “with some of the longest rows” ever, my mind went on its own journey, and, especially when he mentioned the big vegetable garden grown at the farm each summer.
My first cousin, LeAnn Brewer Klinger, Jacksonville, and I were raised like brother and sister. Some of my earliest memories before I began “following the tobacco harvester” at age 9 with my cousin, Hugh Hunter, was being roused very early, early in the morning and driving with my paternal grandmother, the late Mary J. Bullard, and my paternal great-aunt, the late Margaret J. Bullard, sometimes with my paternal aunt when she was visiting Charity, “Chat” Bullard Mann, and sometimes with another of my Grandma Bullard’s seven sisters or one double first cousin who were frequent summer visitors.
Off we could go to the farm seven miles north of White Springs off the Woodpecker Route, and into the vegetable gardens picking squash, sweet corn, peas, butterbeans, cucumbers and putting old stockings on our arms and hands to cut okra. At times we picked more of one vegetable than another. Cucumbers were picked in bulk, at times, for the making of pickles, those seven-day pickles, bread and butter pickles, and, even dill pickles, as we grew our own dill at the farm.
A vivid memory is of the steam rising from that small kitchen on Mill Street in White Springs, and kitchen table lined with jars ready for canning pickles and other vegetables. Mama did the same here at the Still, as it was the way of life.
Cutting corn off the cob, scraping the cob with a sharp knife to get all the residue of the corn and starch, putting it in a roaster and getting it just ready to freeze creamed corn; a few bags were always saved for Thanksgiving and Christmas, as were the cherished tiny acre peas.
Roland reminded me, too, in his conversation of the school at White Springs, riding the school bus when his mother drove it, as she was widowed at a young age, and the late Representative Joseph W. McAlpin helping him get a job with the paving of Interstate. Mr. Joe and his beloved wife, Mrs. Lizzie, lived on our Woodpecker Route, and he truly was a statesman, helping so many people in our area.
As an aside, in Roland’s memories about the closeness and love of people in our area, I thought, strangely, of an old childhood television program, Romper Room. How many out there remember Romper Room? It’s teacher on the Jacksonville affiliate station was “Miss Penny,” and she would ask if you were a good DoBee, and she encouraged everyone to be a positive or good DoBee, and during this time of pandemic and hearing Roland recount a time when so many in his memory were concerned about others and the community and, since I will always, at heart, be an educator, I thought some of the DoBee suggestions might do us all a lot of good.
Do Be a good listener. Remember the quote: “A wise old owl sat in an oak. The more he heard, the less he spoke. The less he spoke, the more heard. Why can’t we be like that wise bird.”
Do Be an encourager. Everyone is carrying a more of a burden than you can see. Encourage folks and be consistent with it.
Do Be thankful and positive. My Mama would often say “You catch a lot more flies with sugar than vinegar” meaning be kind to people. You will never go wrong with kindness.
Do Be a problem solver. If you see something that is a problem, think of a solution for the problem before whining and complaining. This is a personal prejudice, but I cannot bear a whiner nor a chronic complainer. My late paternal grandmother was pretty witty. She had a friend approaching 90 who complained constantly with her health. Her breath smelled like a medicine cabinet she made so many trips to physicians. My grandmother suffered in silence with emphysema, and one day she said to this lady: “I must say I am tired of hearing you complain, you will live to be hundred and she almost made it. She lived to 99. You’re 90. Do you think you will live forever. If you are sick as you claim to be, Die and Prove It.” She never complained again in front of my grandmother.
Do Be unselfish. Remember you are as important in God’s eyes as anyone, but the next person is as important as you. You don’t make deals with God. He has all the cards in His hands. He doesn’t need us, but we sure NEED Him. Sometimes He answers prayers with “Yes,” sometimes “No,” and sometimes “Wait.” As humans, selfishly, we have a tough time with that portion of the Lord’s prayer “Thy Will Be Done.”
Well enough of my reverie and my memories of Romper Room, but I do cherish and shall always remember a couple of things from this past Memorial Day, the wonderful article written by my fellow correspondent Walter McKenzie about missing the Florida Folk Festival. Walter is an excellent writer and captures, with positive energy and thoughts, the sentiments, memories, and, happenings of many of us. I shall always cherish the songs and stories I shared with my White Springs friends, Bruce Witten, wonderful singer and lover of folk music, and sings with his heart and soul traveling to festivals to sing, along with Ellen Atwood Akers, who played her mandolin. The three of us, this past Saturday, sang, told stories, and had our own mini-musical memory reverie, as we celebrated the Florida Folk Festival put to bed by the pandemic. It was joyful. We even serenaded dear friends, Scott Gay, Julie Williams and others who were canoeing and kayaking on the river. Finally, I want to thank the editor of this paper, and the journalists who work with diligence each week. Thank you Jamie, thank you Kara, thank you Eric Musgrove, thank you Mr. Rodriguez, you are all fantastic, and I appreciate you.
Last, but not least, to our beloved readers who encourage and inspire, keep reading, keep supporting, and keep encouraging and to our area graduating seniors, the Class of 2020. This has been a year like no other, and you have all educators and students and support staff of area school systems, handled this like the champions you are. God Bless you and to our graduates: Congratulations. God Bless you.
From the Eight Mile Still on the Woodpecker Route north of White Springs, wishing you a day filled with joy, peace, and, above all, lots of love and laughter. So blessed to be in the number “one more time.”
