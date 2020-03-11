BRANFORD — Flowers are set to take bloom at the Branford Library.
The Branford branch of the Suwannee River Regional Library System has an adult craft day set for Monday that will feature making spring flowers. The craft day starts at 6 p.m. and there is no fee to attend and partake in the craft.
The Branford library, located at 703 NW Suwannee Ave., also serves as one of three Suwannee County voting locations through Saturday for early voting in the Presidential Preference Primary. Voting is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.
Every Friday, the Branford library hosts a crochet circle at 10 a.m.
A representative from SHINE (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders) will be at the library March 19 to answer Medicare questions from 10 a.m. to noon.
On March 20, the library is hosting a special event at 3:30 p.m. about Africa, which will feature stories, crafts, games and music.
The Teen Book Club meets March 25 at 3:30 p.m. at the library to discuss “I Am Malala” by Malala Yousafzai with Patricia McCormick. The book was a Nobel Peace Prize winner and is a New York Times bestseller. Copies are available for checkout at the library.
Two days later, the Adult Book Club meets at 11 a.m. to discuss “Becoming” by Michelle Obama. Copies are available for checkout at the library.
The library is also hosting a family craft day March 30 at 6:30 p.m. with washi paintings. Pre-registration is required for the family craft day and there is a $5 materials fee per family due before March 23.
On March 31, Tobacco Free Florida will be represented at the library from 5:30-7:30 p.m., offering free tools and services to help get people started with quitting tobacco. Free nicotine replacement patches, gum and lozenges will be available while supplies last. Free community, worksite and clinic groups are also offered. Pre-registration is required by calling 866-341-2730.
Every Wednesday at 10 a.m. the library holds preschool storytime that includes stories, music, crafts and fingerplays.
