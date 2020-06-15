‘Still Truckin’
MAYO — Not only are “The Chasteen’s Still Truckin’,” on May 14, 2020, they trucked into Mayo.
The “Chasteen’s Still Truckin’” food truck served meals last Thursday in Mayo across from the Dollar General.
It was the first time since Robert and Emile Chasteen opened their food truck in November 2019 that they have taken it on the road from Lake City.
“The whole reason we came to Mayo was to help Joey (Pearson) show appreciation for the workers who helped feed the students and community during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Abbie Chasteen, Robert and Emile’s daughter, who frequently helps out with the family business along with her sister, Maryanne Chasten Pearson. The Chasteen’s owned a seafood restaurant from 1978 until retiring in July 2018. “We wanted to help serve the community, coming from a small town ourselves, it’s been a fun family-filled day getting to see some of our favorite Mayo friends and making new ones in this new expedition.
“It may have been our first trip to Mayo but it certainly won’t be our last”
Normally serving two days a week, the food truck hasn’t been open to the public during the COVID-19 coronavirus quarantine. Rather, the Chasteen’s had an online store open where food pickup services could be utilized.
The Chasteen’s homemade ranch, blue cheese and hand-cut chicken are some of the items that make their food stand out above the rest. Among the more popular dishes are buffalo bites and homemade mac n’ cheese.
Abbie Chasteen said when the food truck first opened, people waited in line for hours with the long lines stretching further than anybody had anticipated.
“People love the food, but they love our parents too,” she said. “The friendships and customers we have gained through the years continues to grow.”
By Kara M. Compo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.